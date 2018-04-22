Dream Alive Tour stops in West Tennessee

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Choir of Memphis, a group of ten young men and woman; they are different ages and come from different walks of life, but they all have one thing in common, their love for the performing arts. They took their performance to the pews of the First United Methodist Church of Humboldt for a special performance for a special leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Our congregation really responds well to their music. They’re lively. They’re fun, and so I’m just glad they’re here,” said Pastor Allen Grant of the First United Methodist Church.

The voices of these ten young men and women could be heard ringing throughout the halls of the church Sunday.

“I wanted to join because it looked a little bit fun, and so now I’m in the group, and it’s my life now,” said Arieon Bennett, member of the choir.

Conductor Fleming Ivory says he started the Boys and Girls Choir of Memphis to unite kids from different backgrounds and inspire them to work together.

“It was the arts that really made a difference in my life, that got me out of the streets, and so I want to use the gift I feel that God has placed in my life, to make a difference in other people’s lives,” said Fleming Ivory, founder and conductor of the group.

Since January, the group has been touring the country for the Dream Alive Tour, to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

“So we wanted to put a message together that Dr. King shared; the message of love, peace, harmony, unity,” Ivory said.

Members of the choir also had solo performances which included playing the piano and singing. Ivory says 99% of the members leave with full scholarships to college. Bennett says he is a sophomore who hopes to become an entertainer.

“When you start singing, it’s good to see people smiling because of you,” said Bennett.

The next stop for the Boys and Girls Choir of Memphis will be Thursday, April 26th at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis, for a concert called, “Music for Martin.”

If you would like to learn more about the Boys and Girls choir of Memphis, you can visit their link at www.facebook.com/ilovemypac/