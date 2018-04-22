Madison Co. house destroyed in early morning fire

MADISON CO., Tenn. — Madison County Fire worked an early morning house fire Sunday.

According to Fire Marshal Don Friddle, they got the call to the home at 47 Johnnie Hughes Road just after two Sunday morning.

Friddle says the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The house is believed to be abandoned but still had belongings inside and power to the residence.

No injuries were reported.

Friddle says it took crews over two hours to control the fire.

Investigators are working to figure out how the fire started.