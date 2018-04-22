Poster from 1955 Elvis show in NC sells for more than $42K

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A rare vintage poster of a 1955 Elvis Presley show in North Carolina has sold at auction for more than double what was expected.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the poster of show on May 19, 1955, in Raleigh sold this month for $42,500. Giles Moon of Texas-based Heritage Auctions says he had expected the poster would sell for about $20,000.

The poster advertises a concert in Raleigh where Presley was on the lineup below Hank Snow, Faron Young and other acts.

Moon says both buyer and seller prefer to remain anonymous, adding only that the buyer is from California.

The poster was made by the iconic Hatch Show Print, based in Nashville, Tennessee.