Rain Will Diminish Overnight With Isolated Showers Through Wednesday

Weather Update – 11:13 p.m. – Sunday

Many areas have been seeing 2-4 inches of rain withing a six hour period. With an additional 1-3 inches expected before the rain diminishes overnight, many counties have been under a Flood Warning, which will last until 1 a.m. A surface low that has been located near Columbus, Mississippi will continue to move north, pushing that heavier rain with it. Cloud cover will prevent the lows from dropping too much, dropping about five or so degrees.

Tomorrow:

Tomorrow the rain will be lighter and more isolated with brief dry periods later in the evening. The lingering cloud cover is keeping highs in the low 60s. Winds will also have shifted more from the south and will be light at around 5-10 mph. As this cyclonic system treks eastward we can expect to receive on and off showers from its western bands through Tuesday, and then it stays mostly dry and cloudy through Wednesday morning.

A shortwave out over the Rockies will start to push towards the mid-south, pushing it out further east, and bringing a brief round of light showers Wednesday evening. Sunshine finally returns by Thursday Afternoon! Meteorologist Moe Shamell will have the latest updates on Good Morning West Tennessee but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ7Corallys

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com