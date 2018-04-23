2 young children killed in Memphis townhouse fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children have been killed in a townhouse fire in Memphis.

Memphis Fire Lt. Wayne Cook tells news outlets that the children killed in the Saturday fire were between 2 and 3 years old. An adult man suffering from smoke inhalation was hospitalized in critical condition.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire originated in the kitchen area, but officials have not determined its cause. It’s unclear if the home had a working smoke alarm.

Five townhouses suffered damage from fire, water and smoke.

The victims’ names have not been released.