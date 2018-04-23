BREAKING: Man wanted in Waffle House shooting captured

NASHVILLE — The man wanted in a deadly weekend shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville has been captured, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Travis Reinking is now in custody, according to the TBI and the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police say Reinking was captured Monday afternoon in a wooded area near Antioch.

Reinking, 29, was added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list after the early Sunday morning shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch.

Police say Reinking was nearly naked and brandishing an assault-style rifle when he opened fire in the parking lot and then stormed the restaurant. Four people were killed and four others were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.