Budget committee in talks to update security technology systems

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson Madison County School board’s budget committee is in talks to update security technology systems and evaluating high school summer school costs.

The budget committee met at the Board of Education in West Jackson Monday to discuss the budget for the 2018 fiscal year. They discussed payments of summer classes for Early College High School, retirement severance for school district employees and the cost of running each school in the area.

“We are making sure that we are utilizing every single dollar in terms of how we spend those and making sure that we as a district are as efficient and effective as possible in terms of how we allocate those dollars to ensure first and foremost student benefit,” said Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones.

Board members hope to have a budget by next month for security systems. The next meeting is set for May 7th.