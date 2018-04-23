Father of missing 16-year-old girl speaks out

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn — A teenage girl is still missing after a weekend with no communication from her family.

Family and friends of 16-year-old Kiley McChesney have not seen or heard from her in three days. Kiley’s father, John McChesney, is now urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring his daughter home.

“I don’t even know how to feel that’s my baby,” Kiley’s Father, John McChesney said.

Kiley’s dad said his daughter spent the weekend in Haywood County at her grandmother’s house, and around 3 a.m. the morning of April 21, Kiley was gone.

“I just wish I could go get her and take her away from whatever she’s into right now,” McChesney said.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Haywood County and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have been working diligently to assist in the search. Investigators have even received tips from the Memphis area.

“It was a lady at the Waffle House that said she saw a girl that looked like my daughter, but they never did confirm it,” McChesney said.

Hundreds to thousands of people have joined the search online, sharing photos of Kiley.

“We asked everybody to share our post and it got pretty big,” McChesney said. “It was going all the way up to Wisconsin and stuff.”

McChesney says Kiley has three younger sisters who are all heartbroken about her disappearance. “She’s big sis, she’s sissy and they look up to her,” McChesney said.

Family members say Kiley is around 5-feet-5 with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black Jordan jogging pants. Kiley also has a duffel bag with more clothes with her.

“Sweetie baby we all miss you and we love you and we need you to come back home,” McChesney said. “Anybody let us know where she’s at we need that baby girl home.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News also spoke with Kiley’s mom, Danielle, who says Kiley lives in Madison County and is a student at South Side high school.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts contact your local law enforcement immediately. You can also reach out to John McChesney directly through his Facebook page, or call him at (731) 928-6453 with any tips.