JMC Library unveils technology made possible by state grant

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Library showed off some of the benefits of a state grant it received recently.

Launching its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM L.E.A.P. initiative, (Learn, Explore, and Play), the $3, 400 grant enabled the library to purchase interactive technology including robots and computers to promote the use of broadband and digital technology.

The initiative, targeting children and teens, will include hands-on STEM learning, STEM career exploration and activities that inspire creativity and play.

The grant is made possible by the Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Department of Economic and Community Development.