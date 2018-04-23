Man who said he dumped wife’s body in TN River faces judge in Ohio

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man appeared before a judge in Ohio for the first time Monday in connection with his wife’s mysterious disappearance while traveling through West Tennessee earlier this year.

Philip Snider, 73, who told authorities he dumped his wife’s body in the Tennessee River, was arraigned Monday morning in an Ohio courtroom. Snider is charged with aggravated murder in his wife’s death.

Ty Hauritz, city prosecutor for Canton, Ohio, said Snider received the charge of aggravated murder because “he caused the death of his wife.”

Hauritz said he couldn’t comment on much of the case.

Snider told police in January that his wife, Roberta, died from a medical illness while on a trip to Graceland in Memphis. Snider then told police he dumped her body in the Tennessee River in Benton County.

Hartville Ohio Police Chief Larry Dordea says the investigation has taken longer than usual.

“It’s been a protracted investigation that began on Jan. 9 and it’s had some very interesting twists and turns. There has been a lot of deception,” Chief Dordea said.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher commented on the incident from Benton County days after the disappearance.

“Said to of wrapped her body in plastic and disposed of her body over this bridge here,” said Sheriff Christopher referring to the bridge in Benton County where Snider allegedly dumped his wife’s body.

Dordea says Snider’s $5 million bond is appropriate for the aggravated murder charge he faces.

“We did feel on this past Friday that we had sufficient information and we had modification to get in front of a prosecutor and get in front of a judge and get a warrant, so we did, and when we explained the facts, the judge decided the $5 million would be the appropriate amount for the bond, and we certainly didn’t dispute that,” Dordea said.

The investigation is ongoing and Snider remains in custody in the Stark County Jail in Ohio.

Hauritz says Snider’s preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for April 30.