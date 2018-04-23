Mugshots : Madison County : 4/20/18 – 4/23/18 April 23, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/31Hazel Dawkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/31Tonya Anderton DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 3/31Adarius Murphy Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/31Adrian Crumble Simple domestic assault, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/31Alexander Walker Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/31Amanda Wilson Habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption 7/31Anna Marie Riddell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/31Anthony Brooks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/31Brandi Matherne Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/31Chiquite Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/31Christevon Godwin Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/31Douglas Hudson Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/31Margaret Golden Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/31Ebone Mays Intent to manufacture methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 15/31Emily Daniel Contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/31Eric Hill Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/31Jada Lusby Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/31James Jarrett DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 19/31James Webb Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/31Jaquay Echoles Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/31Jay Glisson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/31Jeremy Fields Criminal simulation, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/31Jermaine Jones Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 24/31Jerry Greer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/31Jimmy Elrod Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, contraband in penal institution, schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 26/31Joseph Curtis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/31Karian Snyder Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 28/31Matt Thornton Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 29/31Rakeem Coleman Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 30/31Tammie Ivy Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 31/31Wallace Coleman DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/20/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/23/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore