Sherry Madonna Knobbs

Sherry Madonna Knobbs, age 58 passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018 in Bonaire, Georgia. Her funeral service will be at 1:00PM Thursday, April 26, at McEvoy Funeral Home with Gerald Pryor officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00AM – 1:00PM prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Sherry Madonna Knobbs was born March 18, 1960 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Calvin E. Powell and the late Lula M. Hutson Powell. On April 18, 1981 she married Kenny Knobbs and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2015.

Sherry is survived by a son, Adam Knobbs of Fredericktown, MO; one sister, Denita Grant (Clint) of Bonaire, GA; three nieces: Aimee Graham, Jessica Gelling, and Danielle Defibaugh; two great nieces: Gwenevere Gentry and Emerson “Emmie” Gelling; and two great nephews: Nathaniel Gentry and Grant Gelling.

Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Knobbs was also preceded in death by a sister, Lajetta Powell; and a great niece, Charlotte Yake.

Sherry was a talented floral designer, a great cook and a natural caregiver. She enjoyed reading, spending time with friends/family and most recently, attended Harvest Church in Bonaire, GA