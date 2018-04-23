Showers Remain Possible Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday

Rain remains in the Mid-South for another day with scattered showers falling around the center of low pressure currently co-located with West Tennessee. In fact, there’s still a chance for rain throughout most of the rest of this week. Only this weekend, does it look like drier weather earnestly returns to our area.

TONIGHT

Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will remain possible for the rest of the day and night though the chance for rain will gradually diminish overnight. Skies will stay cloudy with light winds as temperatures will fall to the lower and middle 50s by Tuesday morning.

The chance for rain continues on Tuesday though showers will be scattered at best and should be brief if you encounter any wet weather at all. The chance for rain is 30%. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the middle and upper 60s tomorrow afternoon, so at least despite the rain, it will be bearable. A few more systems will continue a chance for rain in West Tennessee this week before drier weather returns this weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates…

