Suspect in attempted robbery at Bolivar restaurant appears in court
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenager charged in a homicide and attempted robbery appeared Monday in court.
John Gray, 18, appeared Monday afternoon in Hardeman County General Sessions Court for a preliminary hearing.
Gray is one of four people charged in a March 20 attempted robbery and homicide at El Ranchito restaurant in March.
Gray is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Michael Ruiz, 19, was killed in the attempted robbery.
Gray’s case will now be heard by a Hardeman County grand jury to determine if he will be indicted.