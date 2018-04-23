Suspect in attempted robbery at Bolivar restaurant appears in court

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenager charged in a homicide and attempted robbery appeared Monday in court.

John Gray, 18, appeared Monday afternoon in Hardeman County General Sessions Court for a preliminary hearing.

Gray is one of four people charged in a March 20 attempted robbery and homicide at El Ranchito restaurant in March.

Gray is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Michael Ruiz, 19, was killed in the attempted robbery.

Gray’s case will now be heard by a Hardeman County grand jury to determine if he will be indicted.