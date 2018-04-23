Teens charged in fatal Jackson shooting appear in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County judge read Zion Ross and James Hudson their charges Monday morning.

“Both of these individuals are charged with voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and employing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony,” Madison County Circuit Court Judge Don Allen said.

Ross and Hudson are facing murder charges stemming from a shooting on East University Parkway in 2017.

Court documents say 21-year-old Michael Harris was killed.

“I understand from the state they are waiting on the TBI to generate some forensic reports,” Hudson’s attorney Joshua Dougen said.

Dougen says the case is still in its early stages. He says they are still in the process of reviewing evidence along with the district attorney’s office.

“The TBI is producing some reports concerning the firearms that were allegedly used in this case, so we’re waiting to see what those say as well,” Dougen said.

Dougen says they are still in negotiations with the district attorney’s office.

“Because we’re early in the case, the judge is still holding the possibility open that there might be resolution through a plea,” Dougen said.

The judge agreed to reset Ross and Hudson’s hearings to give investigators more time to gather and look over evidence.

The plea deadline is set for May 21.

“I’ll probably look at setting the trial date maybe sometime over in the summer,” Judge Allen said.

Both Zion and Ross are in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

In a separate case, Zion Ross is accused of shooting a teenager on Raintree Cove in February.

Both James Hudson and Zion Ross are due back in court on May 21.