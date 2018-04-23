USJ students perform in Pops Concert

JACKSON, Tenn.–Monday night, local high school students showed off their singing and dancing talents.

It was the 10th anniversary “Pops Concert.” It’s one of one of the final events in connection to the Alumni Association’s USJ weekend. More than 30 students performed 10 decades worth of music starting from the 50’s to today, covering everything from Boys II Men, “Friends” theme song and Tina Turner.

“Its always a fun time! I mean, I loved to dance when I was little and I just to get to be out there with my students and get to do my passion along with theirs. It’s a lot a lot of fun,” said choreographer Erica Davidson

The Pops Concert was put on by USJ’s concert choir.