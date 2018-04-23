William T. “Billy” Gooch

William T. “Billy” Gooch, age 85 of Paris, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. His funeral service will be 10:00AM Monday, April 23 at McEvoy Funeral Home with burial to follow at Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Corey Cain will be officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00PM Sunday, April 22 and after 9:00AM Monday, prior to the service, all at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Teresa Gooch, Daniel Gooch, Ashley Mathews Claybourne, Erin Mathews, AJ Mathews, and Liam Nelson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Greg Gooch.

Billy Gooch was born January 20, 1933 in Selmer, Tennessee to the late Joseph Thomas Gooch and the late Bertie Robertson Gooch. On July 3, 1953 he married Merle Capps Gooch and she survives in Paris, TN. He is also survived by two daughters: Cindy (Kenny) Mathews of Murfreesboro and Tammy (Todd) Nelson of Nashville; a son, Greg T. Gooch of Paris; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one brother, Mike (Margo) Gooch of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Besides Mr. Gooch’s parents, he was also preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.

Billy Gooch “lived” to fish.