American Red Cross asks community to help ‘Sound the Alarm’ to prevent fire deaths

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization is asking for your help fighting house fires.

According to the American Red Cross, seven people are killed in house fires every day across the U.S., and most occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

The organization is asking for help to prevent these deadly fires. There are multiple ways you can help out, including donating to the “Sound the Alarm” campaign, starting a fundraiser to raise money for the cause, or even volunteering to install smoke alarms in your community.

To learn more about how you can help save lives, visit redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.