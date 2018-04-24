Bond revoked for suspect in Waffle House attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville judge has revoked the bond of a man accused of killing four people at a Waffle House restaurant.

Court records show that a judge struck the $2 million bond for Travis Reinking until a hearing can be held Wednesday. The records did not give a reason why General Sessions Judge Michael Mondelli revoked the bond.

Reinking has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide. Police say the 29-year-old man opened fire outside the restaurant with an AR-15 rifle and then stormed the restaurant, wearing only a green jacket. Four other people were injured in the shooting.

An attorney listed as Reinking’s lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.