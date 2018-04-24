Budweiser Clydesdales coming to West TN this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Budweiser Clydesdales are making several stops right here in West Tennessee.

First, the Clydesdales will make a stop in Jackson for the grand opening of their Central Distrubutor building this Thursday, April 26.

The event will include a walkthrough on the care of the horses along with a ribbon cutting and live music.

Then on Friday, April 27, the horses will make their way to Paris to join the Fish Fry Grand Parade.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. You can also visit the horses on Saturday at the Paris-Henry County Fairgrounds.

If you can’t make it to those events, don’t worry. You will get one more chance to see the Budweiser Clydesdales on Sunday, April 29, where the horses will be at the Discovery Park of America in Union City.

That event starts at 2 p.m. on the park grounds and includes a parade, a chance for pictures with the horses, and a number of food trucks and bounce houses.

For more information about the appearances, visit the Central Distributors website.