Carroll Co. residents attend political forum; mayoral candidates present their platforms

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn — Candidates are seeking several political positions in Carroll County.

Voters attended a meet and greet to hear from those who are campaigning for their votes. Candidates vying to become Carroll County’s next mayor sounded-off at a political forum, Tuesday night. Residents had an opportunity to hear from those on the ballot about why they should be the county’s next leader.

The McKenzie Industrial Development board hosted the political forum for county mayoral candidates.

“We’re here to fully support our growth and a prosperous future we felt like this was an opportunity for us to really convey to our elected officials that we’re here to help,” Executive Director of the McKenzie Industrial Development, Frank Tate said.

There are four candidates running for county mayor.

“Five set questions for the mayor candidates and we will be hosting questions from the audience,” Tate said.

Incumbent Carroll County Mayor Kenny McBride, and former opponent, T. Richard Goodwin are both running as independents. Plus, Joseph G. Butler and Tim Pratt are going head to head in the Republican primary, with Election Day set for next Tuesday. The winner of that race will move on to be placed on the ballot for the August election.

“Everybody coming in to voice their views voice their opinions let’s one up one another until we get the right measures,” Huntingdon Resident, Corinne Arnold said.

Each candidate had an opportunity to speak and present their platforms addressing education, job security, and economic development as top priorities. Some voters said the forum allowed candidates to connect with their constituents.

“That way they can maybe ask the questions that’s concerning them with Carroll County,” McKenzie Industrial Development board member, Dennis Coleman said. “And that way maybe they can decide which candidate they want to vote for.”

Along with hearing from the mayoral candidates, those campaigning for other elected positions in the county had a chance to introduce themselves to the voters.

The Carroll County General Election will be held August 2.