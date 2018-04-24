City councilman holds community meeting to discuss improving east Jackson park

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Jackson city councilman held a community meeting Tuesday eveing in hopes of improving a local park..

Councilman Johnny Dodd held a meeting in the basement of the T.R. White Sportsplex where community members and leaders discussed opportunities for improvements to the Shirlene Mercer Park, just off East Chester Street.

Community members discussed a pass through park with walking trails in east Jackson and other topics.