Clouds And Scattered Showers Today

Weather Update:

It remains foggy for much of West Tennessee this morning. A fog advisory continues for mainly northwest Tennessee until 11:00 AM CDT. By the time that burns off, more showers will redevelop and move from northwest to southeast across the area. The showers will be more scattered so not everyone will be wet all day, but they’ll be around through mainly the afternoon. The atmosphere will remain mostly saturated through this evening so more fog will be possible. Especially where the rain falls in the afternoon. Temps will only fall into the middle 50s overnight.



