Haywood HS seniors stage mock drunk driving crash

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Students at one local high school got a first-hand look Tuesday at a potentially deadly situation.

Haywood High School seniors simulated a drunk driving crash, assisted by Brownsville first responders.

The mock crash was put together before prom to bring awareness to drunk driving and show students what can happen if they drink and drive.

This is the 19th year the school has put together a mock crash.