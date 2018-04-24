Jefferson Award recipients honored at ceremony in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local unsung heroes were honored Tuesday for making a positive impact in the West Tennessee community.

Honorees of the Jefferson Awards and their families gathered Tuesday morning at the Jackson Country Club for lunch and a recognition ceremony.

The honorees are nominated by the community through calls and emails.

At the banquet, Lori Collins of Redemption Road Rescue was named the Jefferson Award’s annual winner.

Collins will travel to Washington, D.C., in June to represent West Tennessee among nominees from around the nation.

Collins says she is surprised and humbled.

“It feels amazing,” Collins said. “The good thing is it helps the cause. It helps the cause to get out there, so it’s awesome.”

