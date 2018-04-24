L.C. Grubbs Puckett

Ms. L.C. Grubbs Puckett age 96 of Palmersville, died on April 21, 2018 at Weakley County Rehab & Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in Morgan Cemetery in Palmersville Bro. Joe Williamson will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on the day of the service from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel. L.C. Grubbs Puckett was born October 15, 1921 to the late Edwin and Maggie Wilson Grubbs. She leaves behind her nephew; Billy Joe Rainbolt, her nieces; Norma Dunn and Anna Nelson, many great nieces and great nephews, and a host of friends.