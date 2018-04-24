Local teacher receives proclamation from mayor for her work mentoring girls

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–A local teacher received a high honor Tuesday from the mayor of Humboldt.

Tiffany Purnell, creator of Students Against Self-Hatred, of SASH received a proclamation for her great work and uplifting youth.

Purnell mentors elementary school girls to promote self-confidence.

“I am blessed by these girls each and every year when I have a new class of SASH girls, I am blessed because I see them grow, I see them come to me as being real timid and shy and when they leave they’re like Beyonce’s little sister, ” said Purcell.

The SASH program is also offered in Nebraska and Mississippi. They also have an upcoming SASH pageant.