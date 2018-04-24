McKenzie man sentenced to 10 years for being felon in possession of firearm

JACKSON, Tenn. — A McKenzie man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Robert Hutchinson Jr., 45, was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

According to information presented in court, during a Sept. 23, 2016, traffic stop in Trezevant, Hutchinson was found to be in possession of a 9 mm pistol along with 12 bags of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Hutchinson’s sentence included a sentencing enhancement for possession of a firearm in connection with another felony, which was the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to the release.