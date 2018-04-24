Phyllis McEvoy Szanyi

Phyllis McEvoy Szanyi, age 84 of Columbia, South Carolina passed away Monday, April 23, 2018 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. A private family service will be held later.

Phyllis McEvoy Szanyi was born April 13, 1934 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Philip S. McEvoy and the late Isabella Keller McEvoy. On December 22, 1952 she married Alexander Szanyi and he preceded her in death on January 17, 1987. She married Dominic Francese in 2007 and he survives. She is also survived by two daughters: Sandra (Glynn) Fulmer of Columbia, SC and Sarah (David) Pride of Tallahassee, FL; three grandchildren: Kelly (Matt) Reams, Nick (Mary) Pride, and Scott (Allison) Pride; and five great grandchildren: Addy Reams, Zoe Pride, Leah Pride, Jack Pride, and Evelyn Jo Pride.

Besides her parents and first husband, Ms. Szanyi was also preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Brandon on October 28, 2003.

Phyllis Szanyi will be remembered for her compassion and unconditional love for others.

Memorials for Ms. Szanyi may be made in her honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Donation Processing

The Michael J. Fox Foundation

P.O. Box 5014

Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014