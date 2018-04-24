Police respond to report of gunshots at east Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police responded just before noon Tuesday to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex in east Jackson.

An officer on scene told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that police received a call around 11:30 a.m. about gunshots at Park Ridge Apartments.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

Multiple evidence markers were in a parking lot outside the apartments. Police said some marked the locations of shell casings.

We will report more information as it becomes available.