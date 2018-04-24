More Rain Expected Wednesday Evening

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday

Showers have been light and isolated at best for most of West Tennessee this afternoon, and there won’t be much rain left after sunset, but our pattern of wet weather is expected to last all week long. We’ll get some much needed breaks of sunshine on Wednesday but a feature moving through West Tennessee Wednesday night into Thursday, and another on Friday will bring another 0.50″ to 1.50″ of rain between now and the weekend. We’ve already had 29″ of rain so far this year, and our normal year to date rainfall is 16.83″.

TONIGHT

The chance for rain will diminish after sunset for West Tennessee but patchy fog may redevelop early tomorrow morning. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise Wednesday.

After fog, we’ll start Wednesday with some sunshine, but once we reach high temperatures close to 70°F during the afternoon, scattered showers will return. The chance for rain will start to increase during the afternoon and evening, and more rain is looking tomorrow tonight too. The chance for rain will continue throughout Thursday and Friday, but there’s drier weather ahead to end the month! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com