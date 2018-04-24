RIFA honors volunteers with appreciation awards

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local non-profit organization honors volunteers, Tuesday night.

Several awards were presented at the 2018 RIFA Volunteer Appreciation Awards. Including the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Wanda “Sarge” Hayes. “Sarge” cooked her first meal for RIFA in 1978 when the soup kitchen was in the Salvation Army building.

In 2017, total volunteer hours were more than 12,000.

Volunteers helped RIFA to distribute over 430,000 meals in 2017.