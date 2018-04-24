Roger Lewis Abington

Roger Lewis Abington, 88, of Jackson, Tennessee passed away on April 20, 2018.

Born November 18, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri, he was the son of Don L. and Agnes J. Abington. Serving as a faithful and devoted pastor of churches in Missouri and Tennessee, Roger loved the local church. His pastorates included: FBC of Wellington, MO; Tatum Chapel Baptist Church in Springfield, MO; FBC of Sweet Springs, MO; Susquehanna Baptist Church in Independence, MO; FBC Goodlettsville, TN; Concord Baptist Church in St Louis, MO; and Pleasant Plains Baptist Church in Jackson, TN. He also served as the executive director of the Christian Civic Foundation in St. Louis, MO. Roger received a Master of Divinity degree from Midwestern Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. He was active in Baptist denominational life and served on various boards and committees during his 50 years in active ministry. With his wife of 67 years, Patti Jo Nichols Abington, Roger had no greater joy in life than his love and care for family. He was a loving father and outstanding grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his daughters, Christy Abington Brown (daughter) and husband, Richard, of Nashville, Tennessee and grandson, Adam Hasty (Brittney), Clella Abington Lee (daughter) and husband, Brian, of Birmingham, Alabama, and grandsons, Austin Lee (Courtney) and Clayton Lee (Gretchen), Kimberly Abington Johnson (daughter) and husband, Tony, of Jackson, Tennessee, grandsons, Taylor Johnson (Jenai) and Jordan Johnson (Hillary), granddaughter, Elizabeth Abington “Abbie” Johnson, and Patricia Downing Schlamp (foster daughter) and husband, Allen, of Nashville, Tennessee and grandson, Nathan Downing (Meredith), six great-grandchildren, Elsie and Jack Lee, Graham and Molly-Anne Johnson, Andrew Downing, and Peyton Johnson.

In addition to his wife, Pat, he was preceded in death by his parents, loving step-mother, Ada Abington, all eight of his brothers and sisters, and a grandson, Jayson Downing.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 23 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors.

A private memorial service and burial will be held for the family to honor the life of their beloved father, and grandfather.

