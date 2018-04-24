Tennessee Senate passes bill for monument to unborn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican-led Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that calls for a monument to unborn children to be placed on the state Capitol grounds.

The Senate’s 23-3 vote Monday sends the legislation back to the House, which has already passed the bill once. Lawmakers need to agree on an amendment to send the legislation to Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

The proposal would raise private funds for a monument to victims of abortion, named “Tennessee Monument to Unborn Children, In Memory of the Victims of Abortion: Babies, Women, and Men.”

The GOP-led House passed it last week by a vote of 63-15 following a brief, heated debate.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Jerry Sexton, a Republican from Bean Station, and Sen. Steve Southerland, a Republican from Morristown.