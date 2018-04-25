Ann (Sherry) S. Only

Ann (Sherry) S. Only, 82, died Monday, April 23, 2018 in Somerville, TN after a long illness. She was born in Jackson, TN to the parents of Louis and Ada Coleman Only Sr. She was retired as a teacher with Jackson Madison County Schools.

She was survived by her brother, Jack (Betty) Only of Collierville, TN and was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 23, 2018 at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, TN with Bro. Cliff Walker Jr. officiating.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 498 Halle Park Drive, Collierville, TN 38017.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com