Jackson Transit Authority adds temporary bus route to DMV

JACKSON, Tenn. — From Thursday to Friday, buses with the Jackson Transit Authority will take riders to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Quite a while ago, JTA has been asked by riders to get to the DMV so they can get driver’s license or state IDs,” Michele Jackson, marketing and planning coordinator for JTA, said.

JTA offers nine routes and 13 buses around the Hub City.

Jackson says their offices have been flooded with calls asking for the addition.

“The closest one we have is to the tech center or votech. So what we do is, when the votech is closed, we will deviate the bus from the votech to the DMV,” Jackson said.

For $1.25 the buses will take you there, but it won’t last for long.

“Right now we aren’t thinking about adding a route out there. We are doing a comprehensive analysis on our routes and we are looking at changing some of our routes,” Jackson said.

Fares are $1.25 for adults, 60 cents for seniors and $1 for students before and after school. Children 4 and younger are free.