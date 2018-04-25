Organizers say Nelly concert will be ‘one of the largest Jackson has ever seen’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many West Tennesseans have been counting down the days in anticipation for the Nelly concert this Friday, stopping in Jackson for their Minor League Ballpark Tour across the country.

“It’s going to be one of the largest concerts that Jackson has ever seen or hosted,” said Jason Compton, president of the Jackson Generals.

Compton says with only 70 home games a year, he’s excited to have the ballpark hosting other events, such as the Nelly concert featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Juvenile.

“It’s going to be a lot of work, but at the end of the day, we have 7,000-7,500 people here on Friday night, it’ll all be worth it,” Compton said.

At the Ballpark Wednesday, it was the top of the seventh, and hard to believe that in just two days the field would be transformed into a stage and dance floor.

“The air floor is made out of plastic. It has holes in it so the turf can breath,” head groundskeeper Eric Taylor said.

“Is it going to be good for dancing?” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry. “It’ll be fine for dancing,” Taylor said.

Compton also urges guests to be in the know before the show. He reminds concertgoers to carpool — special event parking is $10 per car. He also urges fans to pack light.

“Everyone has to pass through metal detectors coming in, and no bags will be allowed,” Compton said. “A small clutch purse is the only thing that’s going to be allowed.”

He says with a packed house and 2,300 people standing on the field, there will be more food and drink concession stands available.

“Oh, we’ll have pizza, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, most of the normal things,” Compton said. “And the grill will be open, so you can get a bacon cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, anything that you want.”

Ballpark staff say their main focus is for everyone to have a good time while also being safe.

Compton says parking opens at noon, gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. He also said around 500 general admission tickets are still available.