Rainy Night Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday

After a gorgeous sunny start to the day, clouds are back and the rain is coming in too. You might find an umbrella handy this evening with scattered showers from tonight through Thursday morning. The chance for rain will increase hour-by-hour into the evening with rain likely continuing into Thursday.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 50s at the coolest point of the night. Under cloudy skies with off-and-on rain, we could see 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain fall with higher totals likelier in southwest Tennesse. Parts of northwest Tennessee and areas near the Tennessee River will likely get less than 0.50″ of rain.

Though we’ll be starting off with scattered rain Thursday morning, it won’t be wet all day long! In fact, we may see some breaks of sunshine toward the afternoon and early evening. It’ll be cooler tomorrow though, with highs just in the lower 60s. The chance for rain is looking lower for Friday! At this point the next cold front to come in may bring very little if any rain at all. Then we start the last weekend of April which should feel nothing like the weather we had this month. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

