Sunny Start To The Day, Clouds And Rain This Evening

Weather Update:

Fog will burn off as the sun rises this morning. There will be plenty of sunshine to start the morning, but clouds will quickly increase through early afternoon. Though I think we’ll stay dry through the day time hours. the main area of rain now located in the south-central Plains will move east into the mid- Mississippi River Valley. Most of the rain will fall overnight into the day on Thursday. skies will start to clear towards Thursday evening. The weekend forecast still looks pretty good, however there will be one last weak front that will push through on Friday bringing the next chance of rain before we get to a Spring-like weekend with temps in the 70s!

