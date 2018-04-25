Union University hosts opioid conference to shed light on addiction

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 300 people met Wednesday at Union University to learn more about fighting opioid addiction.

“It affects everybody,” residential counselor Kim Storey said. “Doesn’t matter what income level, or race or creed.”

Storey works the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency, or JACOA, a local organization that helps people suffering from substance use or co-occurring mental health disorders.

“With the new fentanyl being laced with everything, it’s killing folks left and right,” Storey said.

Speakers touched on everything from new emergency medication that can help people during an overdose, drug recovery court programs and intervention techniques.

“We want them to leave with hope on how they can work in the community, working on this addiction,” Dr. Elizabeth Wilson, a professor in the School of Social Work at Union University, said.

Wilson said the number of opioid-related deaths doubled from 2010 to 2016 in the United States. “We see it every day here in Jackson, Tennessee,” she said. “There are people all over the city that are struggling with this.”

Storey said she wants to learn how to better serve clients and the community. “We need to be more proactive instead of ignoring it,” she said.

More than a dozen organizations helped with the conference. Participants also got to ask speakers questions.