What’s New Wednesday: Jackson Ballroom Dance Club

Grab a partner and get your dancing shoes on! Every Monday night at 7:30, you can learn to ballroom dance at Jackson Sport and Fitness.

“To share the love of dance with community and mainly have hopes of entertaining the lives of others,” said Sarah Estes, Vice President of Jackson Ballroom Dance Club.

Londa and Charlie Rohfling moved to the Hub City from Illnois. They’ve been dancing for 25 years. They joined the non-profit Jackson Ballroom Dance Club 2 years ago.

“We would have not chosen Jackson for our new home if there had not been ballroom dancing here,” said Londa.

“it is an opportunity to meet new people in community,” said Charlie.

For just $2, you can be apart of the class and learn all types of ballroom dance.

“So, that includes Waltz, Fox trot, Tango and Viennese Waltz. It includes Rumba, Cha-cha. Salsa, Mambo and East Coast Swing and West Coast Swing,” said Estes. “We can work with anybody who is afraid of dancing. If they say they have 2 left feet, we can work with that.”

“If you don’t use it, you lose it!” laughed Londa.

The first class is free. All classes are inside Jackson Sport and Fitness on Vann Drive. You don’t have to be a gym member to attend. They also offer intermediate classes on Tuesdays.