2 men charged after chase through 4 counties

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges including evading arrest after a chase through four counties, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.

Blake Barnett and Matthew Moody are charged in connection with the Monday chase that started in Decaturville, according to a release.

Deputies saw a car in a parking lot around 6:30 p.m. with subjects who were part of an ongoing drug investigation, some with active warrants.

When the subjects noticed law enforcement, the vehicle fled the scene in an erratic manner, according to the release.

Officers attempted to stop the car and went through four counties before the subjects ran from the vehicle on a dead-end road in Perry County, according to the release.

Inside the abandoned car, investigators found around 11 grams of methamphetamine, a .22 caliber pistol and items that were possibly stolen, according to the release.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

Barnett and Moody were apprehended Tuesday by the Perry County Sheriff’s Department.

Barnett faces multiple charges including evading arrest, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and a drug offense.

Moody is charged with evading arrest.