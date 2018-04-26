UPDATE: I-40 lanes reopened after Henderson Co. crash

UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 118 in Henderson County have been reopened after a Thursday afternoon crash.

Earlier story:

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Eastbound traffic along Interstate 40 is stalled after a Thursday afternoon crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 are closed near mile marker 118 after a crash that occurred around 5 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms they have responded to a single-vehicle crash. They say serious injuries have been reported and the crash may involve entrapment.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 6:30 p.m., according to the TDOT website.

Westbound traffic is not delayed, according to the website.

You can see TDOT’s SmartWay interactive map here.

