Barn arson suspect appears in court; farm owner speaks out

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nick Duncan is accused of being the mastermind behind an October barn fire.

“Recovery has been really hard for us, and we are going to Alabama to get hay right now,” farm owner Randy Ferrara said. “Fortunately, the people in Hardin County are helping us out.”

Ferrara says he lost almost $40,000 when his barn burned to the ground.

“How do I feel? He’s going to have to pay $40,000. It’s his fault. He’s the mastermind,” Ferrara said.

Nick Duncan, Patty Smith and Bradley Balentine are all charged with arson.

Duncan, who is out on bail, went before a judge Thursday.

“He’s guilty. He has confessed to this crime,” Ferrara said. “The most important thing is how arrogant can you be to come to court on a felony of arson and not have an attorney?”

Balentine is free on bond while the two others charged in the case remain behind bars.

“They didn’t realize that when they caused this barn fire I was two weeks out of a total hip replacement surgery, and it’s hurting right now. I have had to do a lot of physical work,” Ferrara said.

Ferrara says this case is bigger than him.

“I did this for Hardin County. I don’t want anyone else’s barn or house burned down by an arsonist,” Ferrara said.

Duncan is due back in court at 9 a.m. on May 24.