City officials meet to discuss agenda for upcoming city council meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.– City officials met at the City Hall, Thursday to discuss topics for the upcoming May city council meeting.

Some of the new orders of business included renewing the city’s pre-disaster contract as well as consideration for a contract for ballistic vets that will be used by Jackson Police officers.

Another topic on the agenda was budget amendments which included making renovations to the seats in the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

“Well, the Civic Center is our major venue. It stays busy year round and we’ve had some temporary risers which have been there from day one and really need some help,” said Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist.

Mayor gist said once approved, renovations to the seats in the civic center are scheduled to start as early as May.

The city council meeting will take place next Tuesday, May 1.