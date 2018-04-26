Promotional poster unveiled for Exit 56 Blues Festival

JACKSON, Tenn.–The promotional poster for an annual memorial day event was unveiled Thursday.

The 8th Annual Exit 56 Blues Festival takes place during Memorial Day and Thursday dozens gathered as the artwork to help promote the festivities was unveiled. This is the fifth year the artist has created the promotional poster for the event and he says 50 to 60 hours of work went into the poster.

“The community has been very responsive and very open to it of course the blues has a long history in Brownsville and just kinda carrying on that tradition,” said Sonia-Outlaw Clark, Delta Heritage organizer.

The Exit 56 Blues Festival takes place at the Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville and includes performances from several blues musicians and bands.