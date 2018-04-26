Gradually Decreasing Showers Today

Weather Update:

Today:

Showers will continue off and on throughout the morning hours. An upper level low pressure system will continue to move southeast into north Mississippi. This will keep chances of rain higher basically along and south of I-40 where we could pick up another half an inch or so. Showers will gradually diminish through this afternoon from north to south.

Tonight:

Showers should be completely done by this evening, clouds will decrease, but due to the soggy surface temperatures falling into the lower 40s will likely cause another bout of dense fog for Friday morning, as the next frontal passage won’t be until Friday night, that will finally bring in some drier air.

