Hundreds of runners participate in Jackson Glow Out 5k

JACKSON, Tenn.–200 runners lit up the Hub City and supported cancer survivors.

It’s a night for participants to put their best glow on for the 4th annual 5k run Glow Out starting at the Kirkland Cancer Center in West Jackson. Participants can make themselves glow through paint, wearing it, and lacing it.

Black lights will be at the finish line. The course is changed from last year to be safer.

“Everybody is touched by cancer in some way. You either have someone in your family who has cancer or you know someone who has cancer or you have a friend. So, everybody can relate to that and so it kinda unites everybody together for one cause,” said Kelly Stafford, 5k Run organizer.

All proceeds go towards the American Cancer Association.