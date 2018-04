Information on cat litter donations to Barn Cat Rescue

To nominate Barn Cat Rescue as a favorite shelter to receive cat litter donations, visit, catspride.com.

All rescues nominated receive cat litter. The more nominations received, the more litter donated.

You can also make cat litter donations for Barn Cat Rescue in person at Deming Veterinary Services,

2173 Highway 70 East, Jackson, TN 38305