Mugshots : Madison County : 4/25/18 – 4/26/18 April 26, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11John Sanders Theft over $1,000 2/11Aubrey Person Simple domestic assault 3/11Cedric Anderson Vandalism 4/11Keontis Jenkins Aggravated robbery 5/11Kevin Cunningham Violation of parole 6/11Lloyd Springfield Failure to appear 7/11Martavious Whiteside-Ballard Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, prohibited weapons 8/11Ray McKnuckles Failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange 9/11Tavaris Brooks Schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear 10/11Terry Thompson Failure to comlpy 11/11Yolanda Clifton Harassment The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/26/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.