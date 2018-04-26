Mugshots : Madison County : 4/25/18 – 4/26/18

1/11 John Sanders Theft over $1,000

2/11 Aubrey Person Simple domestic assault

3/11 Cedric Anderson Vandalism

4/11 Keontis Jenkins Aggravated robbery



5/11 Kevin Cunningham Violation of parole

6/11 Lloyd Springfield Failure to appear

7/11 Martavious Whiteside-Ballard Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, prohibited weapons

8/11 Ray McKnuckles Failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange



9/11 Tavaris Brooks Schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

10/11 Terry Thompson Failure to comlpy

11/11 Yolanda Clifton Harassment























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/26/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.